English

##########Content################

[Quest]You can now tell Diana about the situation of Dana in the quest: Survey The Federation

[Wiki]Updated the wiki page of "Survey The Federation."

简体中文

##########Content################

【任务】你现在可以在【调查尼斯联盟】的任务中告诉戴安娜关于达那的事情。

【维基】更新了【调查尼斯联盟】任务页面。

I am working on some hardware upgrades during the weekend. Thus, the progress of updating has slowed down a bit.

由于我在周末进行一些硬件升级。所以，开发速度有所降低。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/627bdb51

https://pastelink.net/dklo141i