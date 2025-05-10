 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18415379 Edited 10 May 2025 – 17:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
English
[Quest]You can now tell Diana about the situation of Dana in the quest: Survey The Federation
[Wiki]Updated the wiki page of "Survey The Federation."
简体中文
【任务】你现在可以在【调查尼斯联盟】的任务中告诉戴安娜关于达那的事情。
【维基】更新了【调查尼斯联盟】任务页面。

I am working on some hardware upgrades during the weekend. Thus, the progress of updating has slowed down a bit.
由于我在周末进行一些硬件升级。所以，开发速度有所降低。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/627bdb51
https://pastelink.net/dklo141i

