English
[Quest]You can now tell Diana about the situation of Dana in the quest: Survey The Federation
[Wiki]Updated the wiki page of "Survey The Federation."
简体中文
【任务】你现在可以在【调查尼斯联盟】的任务中告诉戴安娜关于达那的事情。
【维基】更新了【调查尼斯联盟】任务页面。
I am working on some hardware upgrades during the weekend. Thus, the progress of updating has slowed down a bit.
由于我在周末进行一些硬件升级。所以，开发速度有所降低。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
Changed files in this update