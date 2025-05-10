Hello Vikings!!

We are extremely excited to share with you all the content we’ve been developing during the last 6-8 months. We will talk about this NEW DLC (yay!) FREE CONTENT (more yay!) and NINTENDO SWITCH digital AND physical editions (including collector’s edition, yay yay yaaaaay!!!). ːNA_Crystalː

(tldr at the end of the post)

Remnants of Corruption DLC

Welcome to Remnants of Corruption and the Skada Tower. So, without further ado, let’s dive deep into this major update:

This journey will take place inside a dark corrupt tower. Once you step inside, your only way out will be surviving the countless challenges the tower conceals.

Here you will face new enemies and bosses, including trolls, zombies and many more, including those tiny devious rats from Midgard we all loved and hated but in their corrupt form.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3636780/Nordic_Ashes_Remnants_of_Corruption/

This DLC comes with the following features:

Corruption mechanic

Every time you clear a room, corruption will rise. Whenever you are greedy and want juicer rewards, corruption will rise. The motto of this tower is that corruption rises whatever you do. And when corruption rises, the tower also morphs: enemies will become stronger, elites will learn new abilities, you’ll lose hearts easier and doom will absorb you.

Well, not really, but kind of.

Rewards at the start of each room

Every time you enter a room the tower will grant you new upgrades, so you can build yourself up and be a worthy opponent.

Doors – choose your path

Each time you survive a room, you will be able to choose between two (or more?) doors. These doors will grant you a specific reward (hearts, gold, weapons…) once you complete the upcoming room. That way you will be able to choose your path as you wish.

New enemies

You will face more than 40 new enemies and bosses. Find corrupt rats, squirrels, but also zombies, trolls and many more.

You’ll see most of them have a basic form and their corrupt one, with new abilities to try and match your power (please don’t let them beat you).

New character! Lili

A tower of corruption? So why not a cute happy girl who loves to hex everyone left and right! But who said cute and happy? Lili will devour all the darkness around her and morph into more terrifying and lethal forms!!

She will introduce Dark Hearts and hex-related relics such as her adorable Laser Plushie or minion Tentacles that will make her life much easier clearing the room.

Deities

To join you in this battle, you will be gifted by a deity of your choice to improve your runs substantially. Let’s say you choose Sol, the fire deity. This means, the probability of fire relics will drastically increase, so synergies will be more available.

Your deity will also perform a variety of attacks that will get stronger and stronger as you level up both during the run and outside, as you raise your affinity level with them.

New relics

New relics have been added to Remnants of Corruption. Many of them related to the corruption theme that will include a new status effect, hexing.

Skada Tower Metaprogress

Many more levels to complete and make yourself unstoppable.

Grab Corrupt Shards during your run and exchange them for powerful upgrades.

Original Soundtrack

We are also really happy to join forces with Rubén Melià, who once again created amazing music for this new adventure! Many kudos for him!

Free extra content for Nordic Ashes

We appreciate so much your love and support and it makes our day when we see you enjoying this game so much, reading your comments, watching videos…

We also wanted to add a good amount of extra content for FREE, to enjoy in the 9 realms in addition to the DLC!

So here we go:

New character! Garth

Meet our protector guy, the shield man… our favorite paladin… Garth!!

Garth will introduce a new kind of heart, the Holy Heart and this will be his only way of surviving, as he won’t be able to grab other kinds of heart. But don’t worry, as he is a cool paladin and has his own healing secrets.

Regarding his weapons, you’ll be able to wield his Holy Hammer, Master Shield and many more relics.

There are more features related to Garth, but we don’t want that many spoilers :D

New relics

We also wanted to create new relics for the main version of the game, so 30+ relics have been added. These include many fire, ice, thunder and poison relics in addition to relics related to fear, bleeding, gold, crit, and dash.

Artifact rework

Most artifacts have been reworked. For example, the tarot cards now deal elemental damage in addition to the status effect they previously dealt. The gold ring will not only grab all the gold around you, but it will also grant extra gold for you to spend.

Improvements

We also made a few QoL and improvements such as:

Language selection improved.

Skin selection improved.

Relic drops are smarter, being now relics that synergize with your character or the relics you already have.

Chest drops are smarter too. They now only grant you passive stats that synergize with your relics.

Hearts are now sorted in the order you collect them, but red ones will always be displayed first, followed by the rest.

Improved the way enemy damage is displayed (it's now in the pause menu).

Improved UI for Elite and Boss abilities to make them easier to identify.

Game performance has been significantly improved.

Nintendo Switch and PS5

Nintendo Switch and PS5 editions are almost here!! When we started developing Nordic Ashes we would have never believed it would become a NS or PS title with its physical edition too!!

This title will be released for Nintendo Switch 1. We may make an adaptation to NS2 but for now, we will stick to the classic edition. As for Play Station, it will be for PS5.

Digital Edition

This edition will include the main game, Remnants of Corruption DLC and the Dark Knights skin pack.

Digital NS Edition will be available on the NS Store in a few weeks! PS5 will possibly be available at the end of summer.

Physical Editions

We will be releasing both the single and collector’s edition of the game hand in hand with Selecta Play!

The single edition will be the exact same as the digital one, including the main game, Remnants of Corruption DLC and the Dark Knights skin pack.

Collector’s edition will include all the above plus really cool goodies, everything encased in a beautiful box.

Pre-orders

Pre-orders will be available on limited quantities for the Collector’s edition.

Official release date hasn’t been fixed yet but it will be around the end of 2025.

Details about pre-orders in a couple of months!!

We hope you enjoy this new adventure, we poured our hearts and souls into this development. Thanks for your amazing support always! ːNA_Gnokiː

Cheers!

Axeldör, Fengos and Naya, Nordic Ashes devs :D

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3636780/Nordic_Ashes_Remnants_of_Corruption/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/

Tldr

DLC

New DLC where you’ll face many challenges inside Skada Tower. This tower is corrupted and will make your journey more challenging.

The good thing, each time you clear a room you can choose between doors that will grant rewards of your choice (gold, hearts, weapons…).

Choose a deity at the beginning of your journey. This will grant you extra power.

New character, Lili (Hexing status effect)

Tower metaprogress

New relics

New music

Free content:

New character: Garth (Paladin)

30+ new relics

Artifact rework

Nintendo Switch and PS5 editions