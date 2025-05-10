- removed vehicle to vehicle collision
- reset leaderboard due to significant gameplay changes
- added vegetation to some tracks (grass, trees, etc)
- increased music volume on all tracks
- changed the credits and exp earned on all tracks
- balanced difficulty on all tracks
- updated lighting on some tracks
- changed the name of all vehicles
- changed amount of opponents from 3-4 to 7 for all tracks
- changes to minimap, player is now red arrow on the minimap and opponents are white arrows
- changed physics materials to make wall collisions less bouncy and harder to flip the vehicles when crashing
- changes to Main Menu UI
Update 11.1
Update notes via Steam Community
