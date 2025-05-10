 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18415352 Edited 10 May 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • removed vehicle to vehicle collision
  • reset leaderboard due to significant gameplay changes
  • added vegetation to some tracks (grass, trees, etc)
  • increased music volume on all tracks
  • changed the credits and exp earned on all tracks
  • balanced difficulty on all tracks
  • updated lighting on some tracks
  • changed the name of all vehicles
  • changed amount of opponents from 3-4 to 7 for all tracks
  • changes to minimap, player is now red arrow on the minimap and opponents are white arrows
  • changed physics materials to make wall collisions less bouncy and harder to flip the vehicles when crashing
  • changes to Main Menu UI

