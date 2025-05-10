Game Modes
- Adventure Mode has been replaced with Solo Journey and Team Journey.
- Solo Journey is like Adventure Mode but with one character only.
- Team Journey is the same as what Adventure Mode was.
- The level order is shuffled in the journey modes.
Difficulty
- There are two new meme difficulties for the masochists out there: Grandmaster and Demigod.
- Grandmaster only gets two hearts of health and a single checkpoint before the boss. Enemies are faster than on Master difficulty.
- Demigod only gets a single heart of health and no checkpoints. Enemies are even faster.
- To unlock Grandmaster and Demigod difficulties, you must complete at least one story on Master difficulty.
Millie
- Millie focuses 50% faster while berserk.
- Millie's basic attacks have a little more reach.
Lance
- Lance's hitbox for parrying while focused is centered on him and larger.
- Lance's kicks have more reach and always bounce him.
- Lance can kick again if he hits something.
- To make up for his lack of a dash, Lance runs slightly faster.
Ollie
- Fixed Ollie's landing state when he's dead.
Enemies
- Gorger Gem Gels' touch attack now bypasses attack armor.
- Skeleton Stalker Things now wait before throwing. Enjoy windup, stalker.
