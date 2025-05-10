 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18415349
Update notes via Steam Community

Game Modes

  • Adventure Mode has been replaced with Solo Journey and Team Journey.
  • Solo Journey is like Adventure Mode but with one character only.
  • Team Journey is the same as what Adventure Mode was.
  • The level order is shuffled in the journey modes.

Difficulty

  • There are two new meme difficulties for the masochists out there: Grandmaster and Demigod.
  • Grandmaster only gets two hearts of health and a single checkpoint before the boss. Enemies are faster than on Master difficulty.
  • Demigod only gets a single heart of health and no checkpoints. Enemies are even faster.
  • To unlock Grandmaster and Demigod difficulties, you must complete at least one story on Master difficulty.

Millie

  • Millie focuses 50% faster while berserk.
  • Millie's basic attacks have a little more reach.

Lance

  • Lance's hitbox for parrying while focused is centered on him and larger.
  • Lance's kicks have more reach and always bounce him.
  • Lance can kick again if he hits something.
  • To make up for his lack of a dash, Lance runs slightly faster.

Ollie

  • Fixed Ollie's landing state when he's dead.

Enemies

  • Gorger Gem Gels' touch attack now bypasses attack armor.
  • Skeleton Stalker Things now wait before throwing. Enjoy windup, stalker.

