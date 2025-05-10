Patch Notes:

Hey Pilots! 🚁🧟‍♂️

We’ve been carefully monitoring your feedback during the launch week, and here comes our first juicy update packed with fixes, polish, and power-ups. Check out what’s new:

🛠️ Fixed Collision Jitter

No more weird shakes when your drone bumps into objects. We’ve ironed out the collision bug that caused jittery behavior.

🔊 Improved Sound Quality

The drone’s roar, bullets, and explosions now sound crisper and cleaner for a more immersive zombie-blasting experience.

✨ Particle Effects Fix

Fixed an issue where particles were playing in the wrong spot. Explosions and effects should now look spot-on!

🛩️ Drone Speed & Mobility Tweaks

The drone is now more agile and responsive – you’ll feel the difference in tight corners and intense combat situations.

🎯 Reduced Bullet Spread

Your shots are now tighter and more precise. Perfect for taking out zombies with style!

💥 Increased Drone Damage

You asked for more firepower, and we listened. The drone now hits harder – time to turn the tide in your favor!

Thank you for playing Drone Simulator: SMASH ZOMBIES!

Keep the feedback coming, and stay tuned for more updates and features soon.