10 May 2025 Build 18415266 Edited 10 May 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • [x] Added a claw-swinging operation. Pressing the claw hook three times in a left-right cycle will make it glow and significantly increase the chance of grabbing.
  • [x] Added physical collision effects for the claw.
  • [x] Fixed the bug where dolls would fall out of the claw machine.
  • [x] Fixed the issue where small dolls would get stuck on the claw.
  • [x] The claw now pauses for 0.1 seconds at the bottom before grabbing.

