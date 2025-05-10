- [x] Added a claw-swinging operation. Pressing the claw hook three times in a left-right cycle will make it glow and significantly increase the chance of grabbing.
- [x] Added physical collision effects for the claw.
- [x] Fixed the bug where dolls would fall out of the claw machine.
- [x] Fixed the issue where small dolls would get stuck on the claw.
- [x] The claw now pauses for 0.1 seconds at the bottom before grabbing.
Fix the bug and add the claw-swinging function.
