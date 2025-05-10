The 1.183 version is here, featuring some bug fixes from the Console version!

Fixed 2player local co-op hotbar bug

Fixed certain repeated dialogue in First Person Mode

Fixed certain "slow areas" in First Person Mode

Fixed "Re-spec" not recalculating character temporarily

Made pet HP bars clearer to see the full bar width, so you can see if it's at full health

Various minor performance and stability issues have been implemented

What's more, is that there is now a Free Demo version of the game on Steam! You can check it out here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3654760/9th_Dawn_Remake_Demo

Tell your friends to check it out :D