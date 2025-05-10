The 1.183 version is here, featuring some bug fixes from the Console version!
- Fixed 2player local co-op hotbar bug
- Fixed certain repeated dialogue in First Person Mode
- Fixed certain "slow areas" in First Person Mode
- Fixed "Re-spec" not recalculating character temporarily
- Made pet HP bars clearer to see the full bar width, so you can see if it's at full health
- Various minor performance and stability issues have been implemented
What's more, is that there is now a Free Demo version of the game on Steam! You can check it out here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3654760/9th_Dawn_Remake_Demo
Tell your friends to check it out :D
