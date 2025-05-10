 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 10 May 2025 Build 18415265 Edited 10 May 2025 – 17:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The 1.183 version is here, featuring some bug fixes from the Console version!

  • Fixed 2player local co-op hotbar bug
  • Fixed certain repeated dialogue in First Person Mode
  • Fixed certain "slow areas" in First Person Mode
  • Fixed "Re-spec" not recalculating character temporarily
  • Made pet HP bars clearer to see the full bar width, so you can see if it's at full health
  • Various minor performance and stability issues have been implemented

What's more, is that there is now a Free Demo version of the game on Steam! You can check it out here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3654760/9th_Dawn_Remake_Demo

Tell your friends to check it out :D

Changed files in this update

Depot 1550181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link