10 May 2025 Build 18415262 Edited 10 May 2025 – 16:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Got tired of my off hand floating where a shooter would have theirs pulled up against the other hand to brace against recoil. It isn't setup where the hand assumes a pre-determined pose, but rather will "freeze" in place when held up against the other hand, allowing the player to then grip and curl their fingers closed like they're actually off-hand gripping the pistol. It looks much better than before.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2203851
  • Loading history…
