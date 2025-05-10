 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18415257 Edited 10 May 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Added new Pickup System:
  • Empower (3x ranged damage, large arenas only)
  • Invincibility (Large arenas only)
  • Cloak (same as normal cloak ability, all arenas)
  • Repair (+10pts health, all arenas)
  • Recharge (+10pts energy, large arenas only)
  1. Renamed LOADOUT menu to BUILD
  2. Overhauled TUSK robot, added wireframe thumbnail to BUILD menu
  3. Fixed issue with abilities not displaying correctly in LOBBY/BUILD menus
  4. Updated BUILD menu to accurately show selected robot name
  5. Refined movement speeds for all robots (MOTH: 500, HOPPER: 400, TUSK: 300)
  6. Refined melee attacks for all robots, should be easier to land a hit now
  7. Added targeting outline when robots are within melee range, also should make it easier to land a hit
  8. Renamed medium sized arena to "The Silo"
  9. Adjusted arena obstacles for all arenas
  10. Added full screen hit indicator effect
  11. Fixed issue with Pellet ability taking an extra second to fire after ability has been triggered
  12. Rocket/Mortar attacks now cause AOE (area of effect) damage and knockback
  13. Robots now begin to spark when they're below 25% health
  14. Robots now cry out (SFX) when damaged
  15. Robots now lament (SFX) when losing a round/match

