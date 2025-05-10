- Added new Pickup System:
- Empower (3x ranged damage, large arenas only)
- Invincibility (Large arenas only)
- Cloak (same as normal cloak ability, all arenas)
- Repair (+10pts health, all arenas)
- Recharge (+10pts energy, large arenas only)
- Renamed LOADOUT menu to BUILD
- Overhauled TUSK robot, added wireframe thumbnail to BUILD menu
- Fixed issue with abilities not displaying correctly in LOBBY/BUILD menus
- Updated BUILD menu to accurately show selected robot name
- Refined movement speeds for all robots (MOTH: 500, HOPPER: 400, TUSK: 300)
- Refined melee attacks for all robots, should be easier to land a hit now
- Added targeting outline when robots are within melee range, also should make it easier to land a hit
- Renamed medium sized arena to "The Silo"
- Adjusted arena obstacles for all arenas
- Added full screen hit indicator effect
- Fixed issue with Pellet ability taking an extra second to fire after ability has been triggered
- Rocket/Mortar attacks now cause AOE (area of effect) damage and knockback
- Robots now begin to spark when they're below 25% health
- Robots now cry out (SFX) when damaged
- Robots now lament (SFX) when losing a round/match
Changed files in this update