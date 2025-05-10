A few minor bugs made it through the release candidate build and have now been patched.
Most noticeable change is that the Play or Skip Intro Screen is gone, and the Intro will now autoplay after the Startup Screen loads. This can be skipped as usual with ESC, mouse or gamepad button B (or equivalent on your controller).
Thanks for the bug reports and feedback.
Release: v.1.0.0.1
Fix: Blue beam material was set to the wrong type of transparency.
Change: Made some minor alterations to the intro art.
Fix: Holiday Slideshow Achievement was counting 5 souvenirs when it should have been 4.
Fix: Souvenirs were being counted in reverse achievements.
Change: Play or Skip Intro screen has been removed.
Change: Intro will now automatically play after startup screen and can be skipped with controller, keyboard or mouse after 2 seconds.
Change: Catchick and Special Guest Star screen is now the Startup Screen, auto-continues after 8 seconds or player input. Steam will fully load during this time.
Fix: Hollo the level 8 Boss first form had a misnamed weapon FSM state which prevented attacks from being reloaded.
Fix: Skipping the Intro sequence would still try and reload the main menu at the end of it's normal lifespan.
Fix: When winning the game, and choosing not to continue in Endless Mode, the victorious player's save file was not reset correctly.
Changed files in this update