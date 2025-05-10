 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18415225 Edited 10 May 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added new weapons: Jackal, Sanctus, Vortex, Reaper, Venom
  • Added Aim Speed weapon attribute
  • Added new weapon attribute: Stealth
  • Added weapon stats UI
  • Improved suppressed weapons no longer appear in mini-map
  • Improved grenade physics
  • Changed: Health now slowly recovers to 100%
  • Changed: reduced vertical recoil by 50% for SMGs
  • Fixed: stuck in reload and can’t shoot or aim after network issues
  • Fixed motion blur with fullscreen scope
  • Fixed grenade marker not scaling properly
  • Fixed an issue with gloves and other items not properly loading
  • Fixed secondary weapon mobility slower than primary
  • Fixed RPK left hand hold
  • Fixed an issue selecting variants in Item Modification screen
  • Fixed Build button not visible after unlocking a variant
  • Fixed crosshair spread when holding items such as grenade
  • Fixed an issue joining matches
  • Fixed: in Melee-only mode, weapon is not automatically selected after respawning

