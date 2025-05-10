- Added new weapons: Jackal, Sanctus, Vortex, Reaper, Venom
- Added Aim Speed weapon attribute
- Added new weapon attribute: Stealth
- Added weapon stats UI
- Improved suppressed weapons no longer appear in mini-map
- Improved grenade physics
- Changed: Health now slowly recovers to 100%
- Changed: reduced vertical recoil by 50% for SMGs
- Fixed: stuck in reload and can’t shoot or aim after network issues
- Fixed motion blur with fullscreen scope
- Fixed grenade marker not scaling properly
- Fixed an issue with gloves and other items not properly loading
- Fixed secondary weapon mobility slower than primary
- Fixed RPK left hand hold
- Fixed an issue selecting variants in Item Modification screen
- Fixed Build button not visible after unlocking a variant
- Fixed crosshair spread when holding items such as grenade
- Fixed an issue joining matches
- Fixed: in Melee-only mode, weapon is not automatically selected after respawning
Alpha Release v0.9.4f2
Update notes via Steam Community
