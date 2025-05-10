- Fixing a rare issue with deleted characters
We'll be adding save slots redundancies in the next days to help with this sort of issues. In the meantime, if you have save game problems, please visit us on Discord so we can help!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We'll be adding save slots redundancies in the next days to help with this sort of issues. In the meantime, if you have save game problems, please visit us on Discord so we can help!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update