 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 May 2025 Build 18415186 Edited 10 May 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixing a rare issue with deleted characters

We'll be adding save slots redundancies in the next days to help with this sort of issues. In the meantime, if you have save game problems, please visit us on Discord so we can help!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1823391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link