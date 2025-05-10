To reduce lag, the Engineer train carriage now has a maximum duration of 30 seconds per turret.

The pop-up damage numbers were causing excess lag spikes and have been throttled to not display too many per frame.

The following train carriages had a bug that caused them to do WAY more damage than they should have, and was also a major source of performance issues (especially Hyper Beam):

Hyper Beam, Sonic, Flamethrower, Boomerang, Energy Disk.

They had an Area of Effect component coded into them, which means each enemy hit also did damage in an area, causing their damage to inflate, and also is probably the biggest source of lag in the game.

Every carriage listed except for Hyper Beam was given a small buff to base damage to compensate for this fix (Hyper Beam is still amazing). Energy Disk's size scaling was also slightly increased.

Due to the changes listed above, the "level 2" enemies have had their base health and movement speed reduced.

The "Flamer" relic (for the Flamethrower carriage) now applies 3 stacks of Burning instead of 1 per tick of damage. (Tooltip has not yet been updated to reflect this.)

Bounty Hunter now gives a bonus 3 gems per hit per level.

Performance-wise, the game runs MUCH better now, but the changes may have some balance implications, so please let me know if you're struggling too much. (Except on the new difficulty, that should be very hard.)