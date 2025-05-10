Are you sure you want to view these images?

We have updated the customization UI and made it possible to select different color variations to each wearable item.

Outfit spotlight: Hennin cones + suit

This spring we have a fabulous addition to your wardrobe, a fabulous pyjamas with inspiration from the medieval times!

New furniture: The Yoga Horse

The Yoga Horse is our latest mountable addition. Please try it out!

Why not enjoy it in latex?

No suit!

We have made it possible to remove the suit. The plan is to add more underwear options in the future.

Whistling

You can now whistle as a way of communicating with other players. It might just mean "that outfit is hot!" or perhaps "please, look over here!". The default key-binding for whistling is R.

FSR3 support

FSR3 is an upscaling technique supported by most newer graphics cards. You can choose between Quality/Balanced/Performance in the graphics menus.

Feedback wanted

We have a lot of interesting ideas for our next update. But we would love input, so please write to us here if you want to help improve the game:

Full release notes

Bug fixes

Various animation fixes

Eyebrows and moustasches are now visible on characters

Fixed issue with hair material not being set

Toilets now have toilet rings!

New features and furniture

Reworked wearable item menu

You can now change the color of each wearable item

Added whistling

Added FSR3 support

Added wave animation

Clothes hanger

Yoga chair

New wearable items

You can now wear underwear instead of a suit

Elbow gloves

Lower harness

Upper harness

Hennin cones + matching suit

New emotes