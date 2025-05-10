 Skip to content

Major 10 May 2025 Build 18415013 Edited 10 May 2025 – 16:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Updated customization UI with more options

We have updated the customization UI and made it possible to select different color variations to each wearable item.

Outfit spotlight: Hennin cones + suit

This spring we have a fabulous addition to your wardrobe, a fabulous pyjamas with inspiration from the medieval times!

New furniture: The Yoga Horse

The Yoga Horse is our latest mountable addition. Please try it out!

Why not enjoy it in latex?

No suit!

We have made it possible to remove the suit. The plan is to add more underwear options in the future.

Whistling

You can now whistle as a way of communicating with other players. It might just mean "that outfit is hot!" or perhaps "please, look over here!". The default key-binding for whistling is R.

FSR3 support

FSR3 is an upscaling technique supported by most newer graphics cards. You can choose between Quality/Balanced/Performance in the graphics menus.

Feedback wanted

We have a lot of interesting ideas for our next update. But we would love input, so please write to us here if you want to help improve the game:
Full release notes

Bug fixes

  • Various animation fixes

  • Eyebrows and moustasches are now visible on characters

  • Fixed issue with hair material not being set

  • Toilets now have toilet rings!

New features and furniture

  • Reworked wearable item menu

  • You can now change the color of each wearable item

  • Added whistling

  • Added FSR3 support

  • Added wave animation

  • Clothes hanger

  • Yoga chair

New wearable items

  • You can now wear underwear instead of a suit

  • Elbow gloves

  • Lower harness

  • Upper harness

  • Hennin cones + matching suit

New emotes

  • Wave

  • 2 new dances

