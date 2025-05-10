A "Modification" system has been added. The modification system can be modified in the Settings and applied at the beginning of the game. That is to say, making modifications in the game will not affect this round.

At the beginning of the game, the unit is in a paused state before it is built. At this time, it can still be modified. Once it starts, it will be locked.

Modifying the system will not affect the tutorial.

The impact of the modified system on the unit attributes will be displayed in the pokedex. If it is in the main menu, the modified encyclopedia will be modified immediately. If it is in a game, the modification impact of this round will be displayed. The base height of the random map dunes is now smoother. Now, when the laser tower and the vampire tower hit the target, the hit position will change to the center position of the hit target. This will also affect the determination of the sputtering range.

The cost and power demand displayed by the icon of the construction list will now be calculated for specialization and variant effects.

2. The random map duration selection range is now 20 to 100, with a step size of 5.

Bug Fix

Fixed the issue where the power demand of the defense support station was not affected by specialization.