 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 May 2025 Build 18414961 Edited 10 May 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

  • Added level selection

  • Reworked player spawning with level loading to help prevent unsuccessful loads

  • New level added (still needs building)

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3720661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link