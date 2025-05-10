We are happy to announce a little teaser endgame content in this update. This opens for player to test out and give us some feedback of the endgame content. We fixed majority of annoying bugs especially with the UI

Here are the list.

New

Teaser of endgame content: Endless Mode - Lexy Solo.

Added ability point cost on building the character. This returns more balance to each node of the character.

Passive abilities are now granted by specific equipment.

Added combo system for range fighters, allowing real-time build adjustments in battle.

This combo detail is incoming on the next update.

Improvements

Added shortcut views for map movement: Use A to move left and D to move right.

Boss encounters have been rebalanced for a fairer challenge.

Integrated Defense upgrade directly into the Character progression.

Balance adjustments applied to various ability nodes. Reduced the damage area of the Explosion Arrow ability. Reduced the damage of the Focus Shot talent.

Balance updates implemented for several levels in the main story. Reduced the number of monsters appearing on Day 16. Rearranged the monster composition on Day 26. Reduced the number of monsters appearing on Day 27. Rearranged the monster composition on Day 29.

General balance updates applied to various monsters.

Increased the cooldown of the Necromancer's Summon Undead ability.

Balance update on fighters. Increased heal from healer by 10. Increased health by approximately 200 for all melee fighters. Increased defense for all melee fighters.



Bug Fixes