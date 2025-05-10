 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18414920 Edited 10 May 2025 – 15:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fade widget
  • Added more music in the volume list which you can modify
  • Fixed a couple of places where player was able to stuck
  • Fixed Resolution scale when DLSS is turned off
  • Added a weapon to the 1st level of every main mission level if someone might forgot to pick up weapons before entering the missions.

Content addon based on community requests:

  • Implemented Hard Difficulty, you can turn on in the Menu below Misc.
    Hard Difficulty will increase enemy HP and headshots has only 50% chance to be fatal.

( If you turn on/off Hard Difficulty in a middle of a mission level, it will be active from the next level )

New outfits:

  • Added 4 new outfits, 3 for your Combat locker, and 1 for your Safe Zone locker.

