Fixes:
- Fade widget
- Added more music in the volume list which you can modify
- Fixed a couple of places where player was able to stuck
- Fixed Resolution scale when DLSS is turned off
- Added a weapon to the 1st level of every main mission level if someone might forgot to pick up weapons before entering the missions.
Content addon based on community requests:
- Implemented Hard Difficulty, you can turn on in the Menu below Misc.
Hard Difficulty will increase enemy HP and headshots has only 50% chance to be fatal.
( If you turn on/off Hard Difficulty in a middle of a mission level, it will be active from the next level )
New outfits:
- Added 4 new outfits, 3 for your Combat locker, and 1 for your Safe Zone locker.
Changed files in this update