Fish Design Submission Event 2!
What's up slimes! Here's the community fish event 2 page!
This will run for a week like the previous one.
Submissions MUST be 32 x 32 pixel, 1 or 2 frames if you want to animate or not. with fish stats if preferred.
(Fishes can be completely made up and original)
Fish Stats:
Fish Name
Fish Size Range
Fish Flavor Text
Fish Biome: (Ocean, Tropical, Champagne, Cloud)
Fish Attack: (None, Bomb, Bite)
Fish Speed; 1 - 10
Fish Health: 1 - 50
Event Dates:
5/10 - Submissions Start
5/17 - Submissions End
Let's get fishing!
