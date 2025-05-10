 Skip to content

10 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Fish Design Submission Event 2!

What's up slimes! Here's the community fish event 2 page!

This will run for a week like the previous one.

Submissions MUST be 32 x 32 pixel, 1 or 2 frames if you want to animate or not. with fish stats if preferred.
(Fishes can be completely made up and original)

Fish Stats:

Fish Name
Fish Size Range
Fish Flavor Text
Fish Biome: (Ocean, Tropical, Champagne, Cloud)
Fish Attack: (None, Bomb, Bite)
Fish Speed; 1 - 10
Fish Health: 1 - 50

Event Dates:

5/10 - Submissions Start
5/17 - Submissions End

Let's get fishing!

https://discord.gg/QkJtBRpN26

