Fish Design Submission Event 2!

What's up slimes! Here's the community fish event 2 page!

This will run for a week like the previous one.

Submissions MUST be 32 x 32 pixel, 1 or 2 frames if you want to animate or not. with fish stats if preferred.

(Fishes can be completely made up and original)

Fish Stats:

Fish Name

Fish Size Range

Fish Flavor Text

Fish Biome: (Ocean, Tropical, Champagne, Cloud)

Fish Attack: (None, Bomb, Bite)

Fish Speed; 1 - 10

Fish Health: 1 - 50

5/10 - Submissions Start

5/17 - Submissions End

Let's get fishing!

Discord Link:

https://discord.gg/QkJtBRpN26