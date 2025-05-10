so it's back to the grind and i think the priority is really presentation right now.

sfx is going to get a pass through...

but vfx needs just as much of a pass... and my vfx-fu is kind of weak.

i need to study some other games that do it well....

MUSIC! We will start to replace some of the placeholder classical tunes for more legit music!

I think we will just be rolling this in as we get it... tuning it more to the context of the game states...

there's so much to fix and add onto. some of the level design bothers me, so i might be re-arranging some rooms/furniture as i see fit... more refined combat would be appreciated before the next playtest i think.

also the demo we drop in june wont be the same demo that will be out in october... when we hit our target nextfest. hopefully that scores really well with testers. we are still kinda mid... but improving... sfx and vfx can definitely elevate things.