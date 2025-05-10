Dear Tankers and Mechanics!

Sitrep

Second update with game fixes. In this update we added periscopes to the Panthers - more tanks will receive them in the next updates. Also regarding Panther tank when you lean out of the commander's hatch and use the KM (by pressing the N button, you shoot with the spacebar and not the LMB. There is a lot of room for improvement here. We want to address the problems here and solve them in future patches to make it more pleasant to use. Likewise the missing MG on the turret for Tiger E or PzKpfw IV Ausf. H.

In addition to this, a number of improvements to the game and some of the suggestions you have made to us, such as adding the option to enable V-Sync or disabling Gore including blood on characters.

Besided that there are also bigger and smaller updates, changes. Compass now will show current azimuth - its really handy especially while playing single crew mode/multicrew.

And if you are more into arcade UI visibility, we have changed indicator icons for tanks. Each vehicle has its own texture so it might be more recognizable after spotting an enemy. Also heavy tanks will be slighly bigger than medium tanks. AT static guns also have a different indicator than artillery/howitzers. More UI imrovmenets will come in next updates as well.

Chinese translation

We are getting help with improving the Chinese translation. A big thank you to JustSaySo and 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧 who have decided to help us improve the translation. They have previously had the opportunity to help Marco and the team with Easy Red 2. Thank you very much, we will definitely repay you. Corrections to the translations earliest in the next updates to the game - we will write and inform for sure.

Dev Stream #3

We are going to stream today around 17 CEST and show next mission from our campaign.

Changelog 1.0.2

About today update below is the list of changes being made

Added:

Periscopes to Panther A tank

VSync option

Fixed:

Tiger E visors now are more useful

Too low resolution of impostors

Vehicles in squads when selecting a squad to spawn that are damaged/not combat ready do not appear at all instead of big X on them

Buying single units from quartermaster now works correctly (the unit is added to unassigned squad)

Panther should now have correct reticle while aiming

Rearming and refuelling in battle station while doing it from the vehicle works

C1M6 various visual fixes.

Converted T-34 have masks on wheels after camo is applied

Converted T-70 have masks on wheels, hull, turret after camo is applied

UI - some labels didn't scale properly

Order menu / Squad spawner - shows hint where by pressing "X" key (by default) you can open Spawner menu to be able to spawn infantry or tank squads

Repair Station should now correctly decide on which spawner to select for every player

[modified] Hints now correctly will be enabled or disabled based on settings

Modified:

Gore toggle now blocks dismemberment as well as blood on soldiers (child friendly as suggested)

Changed game version from 1.0.1 to 1.0.2

Compass now shows current azimuth

Each tank has its own unique indicator texture instead of the same one

Heavy tanks indicator texture size changed from 30 to 40 pixels

Medium tanks indicator texture size changed from 30 to 35 pixels

Next update most likely will be released on monday.

Known issues:

missing tank visors/periscopes Panther tank

Some UI elements are still overlapping, we are aware

missing tutorial - bigger subject - we are working on that!

chinese localization - we are working on that!

for those who played demo version before: black/grey screen (temp fix is to remove local files from C:\Users\XXXX\AppData\LocalLow\DeGenerals\TankSquad and launch the game to generate fresh files)

converted tanks after customization applied doesn't have it during the battle

single tanks bought in Quartermaster they are not visible in Force Pool

Currently, everything is sitting on one processor core, which means that the rest of the resources, e.g. the GPU is waiting and only for example 20% of the graphics card can be in use. So there is a lot of potential to free up, which will result in an increase in FPS, better textures because more can be allocated, etc. So in basic words - no matter what GPU you have, the better CPU the better game will have performance - This is huge thing that we need to address in upcoming updates

of course there is more...

Thank you and have a good one!

DeGenerals





