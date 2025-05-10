A major overhaul to the triangle/transforms editor: autosizing, snap-to-grid and more guides.
Also the view may be enlarged, while the triangles obscuring the fractal are faded out.
This really helps in the editing process.
Complete changelog:
- flame.editor: triangle-view: triangles do not exceed the viewport anymore (due to autosizing)
- flame.editor: triangle-view: reduced font-size of labels and added more labels to the axes
- flame.editor: triangle-view: added snap-to-grid options for move, rotate, scale and move points
- flame-editor: new expand/shrink button to expand/shrink the secondary preview.
If the secondary preview is expanded, the fractal is not obscured by guides,
when editing affine transforms
- flame-editor: triangle-view: also expand/shrink the view by double-click
- flame-editor: triangle-view: removed the "show grid"-button (grid is always shown)
- flame-editor: triangle-view: transformed the "xy"/"yz"/"zx"-buttons into one listbox
- flame-editor: triangle-view: fixed: point-move-mode was broken
- flame-editor: triangle-view: draw original (unchanged) triangle as additional guide during mouse-dragging
- flame-editor: triangle-view: move triangles: show additional guide which displays the distance to the unchanged triangle
- flame-editor: triangle-view: rotate triangles: show current rotation angle as additional guide
- flame-editor: triangle-view: scale triangles: show current rotation angle as additional guide
- flame-editor: triangle-view: slightly thinner lines
- flame-editor: moved the background-related attributes into a separate "background" view (more
options are coming soon here)
- fixed: the animation render window was too small so that not all buttons are visible
- flame editor: automatically add a "linear3D"-variation when adding a new xform
- renderer several optimizations: procudes slightly clearer colors and uses less memory for standard flames,
is also 10% faster, but as I added new features (which are not visible yet), this improvement
was again decreased to about 1%
- lots of internal refactoring, the software is becoming really complex, but the code is still in
good shape, so that develoment speed has not decreased yet
