Version 0.115 includes a new currency called crowns.

Also introduces a wip merchant that can replace the standard blimp in the back at a 20% chance at the beginning of every day.

Otherwise prep work for new fishes and fishing mechanics

New Features

New Crown Currency

Obtained from:

Crown Sized Fish

Treasure Chests in Rogue Expedition

Crowns can be spent on items that require crowns instead of currency

Wandering Merchant Shop added (occasionally comes visit your garden so keep an eye out!)



Fishing Log now displays biome locations for fish

Fishes can only be found in specific ocean biomes now

Fishing Log displays if crown is obtained over the icon now



Bugs Adjustemnts