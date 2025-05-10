 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18414794
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.115 includes a new currency called crowns.
Also introduces a wip merchant that can replace the standard blimp in the back at a 20% chance at the beginning of every day.
Otherwise prep work for new fishes and fishing mechanics

Version 0.115:

New Features

    • New Crown Currency
    • Obtained from:
    • Crown Sized Fish
    • Treasure Chests in Rogue Expedition
    • Crowns can be spent on items that require crowns instead of currency
    • Wandering Merchant Shop added (occasionally comes visit your garden so keep an eye out!)
    • Fishing Log now displays biome locations for fish
    • Fishes can only be found in specific ocean biomes now
    • Fishing Log displays if crown is obtained over the icon now

Bugs Adjustemnts

    • Slime Coin Color changed on various UI elements
    • Shops now show if the items cost crowns or gold
    • added fishing shortcut to map for more visibility
    • shops now display items in miscs where you can have multiple items properly

