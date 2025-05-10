Version 0.115 includes a new currency called crowns.
Also introduces a wip merchant that can replace the standard blimp in the back at a 20% chance at the beginning of every day.
Otherwise prep work for new fishes and fishing mechanics
Version 0.115:
New Features
-
- New Crown Currency
-
- Obtained from:
-
- Crown Sized Fish
-
- Treasure Chests in Rogue Expedition
-
- Crowns can be spent on items that require crowns instead of currency
-
- Wandering Merchant Shop added (occasionally comes visit your garden so keep an eye out!)
-
-
- Fishing Log now displays biome locations for fish
-
- Fishes can only be found in specific ocean biomes now
-
- Fishing Log displays if crown is obtained over the icon now
Bugs Adjustemnts
-
- Slime Coin Color changed on various UI elements
-
- Shops now show if the items cost crowns or gold
-
- added fishing shortcut to map for more visibility
-
- shops now display items in miscs where you can have multiple items properly
Changed files in this update