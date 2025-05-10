Survival Machine's team reporting ''Operation Bug Hunt 6.0'' a success! No more ''stealth'' zombies, forgetful Machines, or shy HUDs!

Want the whole list? Here it is!

Increased the number of diagrams found in chests and improved their descriptions for better clarity.

Fixed a camera issue when using the glider.

Removed shadows from water to reduce visual glitches.

Machine customization colors will now save correctly between sessions.

Fixed an issue where the HUD could disappear for some players.

Improved loading of resources for players starting a new game.

Fixed several cases where zombies would either not spawn at night or spawn with a noticeable delay.

Resolved a few crash instances to improve overall stability.

The game will now display a warning message if downloaded files are corrupted—re-downloading the game will resolve this.

Added a failsafe to prevent the bow from becoming locked during use.

Fire traps now have a proper crafting cost assigned.