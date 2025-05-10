This update adds the following...
-
SA-342L & SA-349 now have their "HERO" exterior models and selectable skins.
-
Modified some of the load outs available to the Gazelle. This may have effected your saved loadouts.
-
SA-341B now has a more limited zoom capability to reflect its smaller, less capable targeting pod.
-
Removed the distant terrain collider culling system for the moment as A.I. aircraft still need colliders to plot their waypoints correctly. I will work on fixing this as soon as I can.
-
All door gunners have had their gimbal limits updated to ensure they can no longer shoot their own rotor blades off!
-
Optimised a lot of textures to use less VRAM
-
Added LODs to all Gazelle & Kiowa interiors to make them more efficient.
Changed depots in sectorsystem branch