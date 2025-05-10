 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18414783 Edited 10 May 2025 – 15:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds the following...

  1. SA-342L & SA-349 now have their "HERO" exterior models and selectable skins.

  2. Modified some of the load outs available to the Gazelle. This may have effected your saved loadouts.

  3. SA-341B now has a more limited zoom capability to reflect its smaller, less capable targeting pod.

  4. Removed the distant terrain collider culling system for the moment as A.I. aircraft still need colliders to plot their waypoints correctly. I will work on fixing this as soon as I can.

  5. All door gunners have had their gimbal limits updated to ensure they can no longer shoot their own rotor blades off!

  6. Optimised a lot of textures to use less VRAM

  7. Added LODs to all Gazelle & Kiowa interiors to make them more efficient.

