This update adds the following...

SA-342L & SA-349 now have their "HERO" exterior models and selectable skins.

Modified some of the load outs available to the Gazelle. This may have effected your saved loadouts.

SA-341B now has a more limited zoom capability to reflect its smaller, less capable targeting pod.

Removed the distant terrain collider culling system for the moment as A.I. aircraft still need colliders to plot their waypoints correctly. I will work on fixing this as soon as I can.

All door gunners have had their gimbal limits updated to ensure they can no longer shoot their own rotor blades off!

Optimised a lot of textures to use less VRAM