Hi all,

We made improvements for the starting player, which will also benefit existing players.

Doubled the default Health Regen rate to 2%. Lycus and Peter gets 3%.

In the Upgrade book, Health Regen can only be increased by an additional 1%.

If you die and spectate from another player's point of view, the colors will not be grayed out. You will also be able to see hidden areas of the map if that player is positioned inside them.

Weapons now unlock 33% faster.

The Oil Flask found on the first map's damage was increased by 25%. This helps to unlock it faster.

Players are now less likely to get stuck between trees because trees are now bigger and paths between them were blocked.

Nokk's axe can now hit directly below him, so players won't be stuck inside rooms without being able to move down through enemies.

The following melee weapons can now hit directly below the player: greataxe, waraxe, maul, pickaxe and frostbite.

You can now join games only 10 minutes instead of 15 minutes into play. This is because the length of play was reduced to 20 minutes in the last update.