1、现在“江湖百晓生”的三个事件可以一次性触发，同时完成了。
2、修复了通过江湖百晓生推荐入门后无法立刻解锁门派专属技能的Bug。
3、现在铁匠会额外出售部分白色武器和防具了。
4、设置界面中新增了一个开关，可以手动开关战斗中的屏幕抖动效果。
5、修复了一个“合意坠”和“合意坠·极”的额外伤害在结算时可以额外再次被加成的问题，现在“合意坠”和“合意坠·极”的额外伤害仅计算当回合的基础伤害，只在最后一次生效时随当次伤害一起计算一次加成。
6、修复了一个铜币累计超过一定数额时可能超出变量上限的Bug。
V1.0.0.250510001Beta版本更新
