10 May 2025 Build 18414747 Edited 10 May 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated mini-game cover art

  • Updated main menu and dialogue scenes

  • Fixed various text errors

  • Added tutorials when starting each mini-game

  • Improved controllers in Taxi and Drift mini-games - better handling now

  • New radio system - every mini-game now has controllable radio

  • Updated chase mini-game - camera now follows behind the car

  • Updated Spheres mini-game - other players now show as character names

  • Fixed some background visuals

  • Optimized and cleaned up resources

  • Changed intro sequence in Lowrider mini-game

  • Highway mini-game now uses all five lanes for traffic

  • Survival mini-game changes:

    • Added fire rate limit
    • Added walls
    • Resources now disappear if not collected

  • Added new Uncle Kolyai story artworks

  • Taxi mini-game city improvements:

    • More shortcuts between roads
    • More spectacular car crashes

Changed files in this update

