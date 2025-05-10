-
Updated mini-game cover art
-
Updated main menu and dialogue scenes
-
Fixed various text errors
-
Added tutorials when starting each mini-game
-
Improved controllers in Taxi and Drift mini-games - better handling now
-
New radio system - every mini-game now has controllable radio
-
Updated chase mini-game - camera now follows behind the car
-
Updated Spheres mini-game - other players now show as character names
-
Fixed some background visuals
-
Optimized and cleaned up resources
-
Changed intro sequence in Lowrider mini-game
-
Highway mini-game now uses all five lanes for traffic
-
Survival mini-game changes:
- Added fire rate limit
- Added walls
- Resources now disappear if not collected
-
Added new Uncle Kolyai story artworks
-
Taxi mini-game city improvements:
- More shortcuts between roads
- More spectacular car crashes
Changed files in this update