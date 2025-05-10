 Skip to content

Major 10 May 2025 Build 18414728 Edited 10 May 2025 – 14:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.79!

- - - Updates & Bug Fixes - - -
  • New game mode "Survival Mode"

    This mode is endless, it's a great way to train your Pixelmancer and get stronger each time you play. The longer you go, the stronger the enemies are and the more you'll fight

  • Added the ability to fast travel to Level 10 at the cost of soulstones

    You will need to complete level 10 to unlock the fast travel

  • Added a highscore system
  • Blink mana cost reduced from 20 to 10
  • Redesigned the settings interface page
  • Fixed sea collision with edges of the maps

Changed files in this update

