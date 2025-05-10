What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.79!
- - - Updates & Bug Fixes - - -
- New game mode "Survival Mode"
This mode is endless, it's a great way to train your Pixelmancer and get stronger each time you play. The longer you go, the stronger the enemies are and the more you'll fight
- Added the ability to fast travel to Level 10 at the cost of soulstones
You will need to complete level 10 to unlock the fast travel
- Added a highscore system
- Blink mana cost reduced from 20 to 10
- Redesigned the settings interface page
- Fixed sea collision with edges of the maps
