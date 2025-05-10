IN GAME ACHIEVEMENTS ADDED!!!

NOTE: These are not Steam achievements so will only appear in game

If you have been playing this game and have performed actions that should result in achievements do not worry this will update and add your achievements!

The achievements area is in the menu screen. There are 64 achievements that are possible.

My favourite achievement to get is just sleeping everywhere (well the Cat King is a cat of course!)

Most additional battles and items you collect will be achievements