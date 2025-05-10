Patch 13.0.9 Released!

The following fixes/updates are included in this patch:

Fixed the GXA SP4ED shortcut, runners now correctly advance two bases instead one.

Fixed the GX3 SP4ED shortcut, the shortcut now correctly has the batter out at first on an unassisted play at first, runners advance one base.

Changed the first column in the Pitcher History table to "Today -1" instead of Today.

Removed the option that allows users to see SP4ED cards when playing with the SP4ED engine. That option has caused a lot of confusion on the way the SP4ED engine works. The engine DOES use SP4ED cards and charts to determine the results. But it DOES NOT graphically show the player cards and FACs as the engine determines each play. If you want to see what the engine did to determine the play you should set the "Show Engine Details" option to True (this option is located in the "In-Game Option Basic" option group). That will cause the SP4ED engine to display exactly how the play was resolved at the end of the play by play. This includes the pitcher and the batter, the RN, which card was consulted (pitcher or batter), the result on the card, and the outcome (e.g., FD7, F2, etc.). The same is true for stealing attempts, sacrifice hits, and more. If you want to watch the internal workings of SP4ED engine during the game enable the "Show Engine Details".

Fixed the ability to import single player's by name from the Lahman databse. You can now use BBRefID, RetroID, or the player's first name to specify the player you want to import.

Fixed a bug with the player counts reported when importing single players from Lahman.

Fixed a typo in the CG column located on the Player Popup.

Added several computer manager fixes and updates in the areas of base stealing, hit and runs, and bringing in the infield.

Several fixes related to the computer manager's advice feature.

Fixed a bug that was preventing the Grand Slam special event from triggering.

Fixed a bug that sometimes resulted in the pitcher attempting to pickoff a runner on second when there are runners on first and second. The throw now always goes to second in this situation.

Fixed a bug with the date of the "first unplayed game" that is displayed at the top of the Day View of the calendar. The correct date is now displayed in all situations.