10 May 2025 Build 18414599 Edited 10 May 2025 – 14:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added the first mini-boss fight – available under the COMBAT TEST section. This is an early iteration, but if you're curious, feel free to give it a try.

  • Adjusted the contusion effect – reduced its duration and improved player recovery time.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2214221
