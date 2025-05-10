🛠️

Little Sim World version v0.52.6

⚖️

Fixed an issue where needs were dropping during dialogue, dialogue interactions and cutscenes.

Handwritten books can now be sold at the pawn stall.

🧍‍♂️🧍‍♀️

Fast forward is now deactivated when a player joins a session which is active.

💻💥

🎮

📜

⚒️

Fixed input fields to be able to click and drag text without exiting the field.

Fishing no longer increases your wetness levels after you finish the interaction.

The Tools section will not display the "Organise Tools" interaction after being organised.

Fixed the last quest still being shown even when unpinned.

Fixed pin quest quick shortcut not showing up when an unpinned quest is added or updated.

🐛

Instabilities with the Quests "Something Fishy This Way Comes…", "A Finnicky Gift" and "Swimming Charade". We are aware that some players are facing issues like not receiving the proper item back after delivering the fish to Jesse. It is on our radar! Send us messages on the bug-report channel if you face any issues with these.

We figured out how to reproduce the missing fish on these quests. Now we are working on a solution to amend the situation!

When beginning a new play session, you may see the bus stop broken after you repair it. For now, make sure you are claiming the rewards.

We also plan to restart your current active quest from the bus stops and fish questlines, to unlock the progression for people who are stuck and prevent new locks. Not applied to your completed quests from these questlines!

If you donate multiple coins at the Museum, the Experience Indicator that pops at the top of your screen will display the incorrect amount of experience earned, but you will receive the full amount of Experience nonetheless.

If you're a client and you leave the game with your clothes inside the washing machine, they will get stuck (so please avoid leaving the game with your clothes in the washing machine if you're not the host).

If you start writing a book using the PC, other players can see a full progress bar (this is visual only, it won't affect your progress).

Talking to Zoe on the Friendship level still bugged.

Interactable map sign not working currently.

Fixed Jesse not giving the fish back during fishing delivery side-quests.

Fixed telephone booth outline.

Fixed pawn stall Inconsistencies.

Fixed an issue where new save files wouldn't receive a House Key at the start of the tutorial, locking them outside of their house.