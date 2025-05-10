Patch Notes
Little Sim World version v0.52.6
Balancing Updates
Handwritten books can now be sold at the pawn stall.
Writing books now also increases happiness slightly.
Fixed an issue where needs were dropping during dialogue, dialogue interactions and cutscenes.
Sleeping Interactions are no longer interrupted by low Hygiene, Comfort and Happiness anymore.
Fixed bills pricing.
Multiplayer Fixes
Fixed visual bug with pants in the back view.
Fast forward is now deactivated when a player joins a session which is active.
Added a City Rep Lvl 0 Restriction to Money Transfer Interaction.
Improvements on Local Player saves.
Fixed bugs related to littles teleporting to original position when sitting.
Performance Fixes and Crashes
- Updated inventory event system for more stability.
Controller Support Fixes
You can now pop Golden XP Bubbles with controller input!
Fixed Steam input keyboard to dismiss correctly.
Updated Write Book UI visuals.
Fixed Write Book UI to work with a controller.
Fixed controller interaction for Light Switches
Quest Fixes
- Fixed Jesse not giving the fish back during fishing delivery side-quests.
Other fixes
Fixed the expiration date being displayed incorrectly when buying subscriptions.
Fixed pin quest quick shortcut not showing up when an unpinned quest is added or updated.
Fixed the last quest still being shown even when unpinned.
Fixed Weekly Job Challenge not resetting properly.
Random Events do not overlap with the Jaywalking infraction counter anymore.
Banana 21 Pedestals should not display some top items with offsets anymore.
The Tools section will not display the "Organise Tools" interaction after being organised.
Fishing no longer increases your wetness levels after you finish the interaction.
Fixed input fields to be able to click and drag text without exiting the field.
Golden bubble spam should not be happening anymore.
Multiple localisation fixes.
Known Issues
Instabilities with the Quests "Something Fishy This Way Comes…", "A Finnicky Gift" and "Swimming Charade". We are aware that some players are facing issues like not receiving the proper item back after delivering the fish to Jesse. It is on our radar! Send us messages on the bug-report channel if you face any issues with these.
We figured out how to reproduce the missing fish on these quests. Now we are working on a solution to amend the situation!
When beginning a new play session, you may see the bus stop broken after you repair it. For now, make sure you are claiming the rewards.
We also plan to restart your current active quest from the bus stops and fish questlines, to unlock the progression for people who are stuck and prevent new locks. Not applied to your completed quests from these questlines!
If you donate multiple coins at the Museum, the Experience Indicator that pops at the top of your screen will display the incorrect amount of experience earned, but you will receive the full amount of Experience nonetheless.
If you're a client and you leave the game with your clothes inside the washing machine, they will get stuck (so please avoid leaving the game with your clothes in the washing machine if you're not the host).
If you start writing a book using the PC, other players can see a full progress bar (this is visual only, it won't affect your progress).
Talking to Zoe on the Friendship level still bugged.
Interactable map sign not working currently.
Fixed telephone booth outline.
Fixed pawn stall Inconsistencies.
Fixed an issue where new save files wouldn't receive a House Key at the start of the tutorial, locking them outside of their house.
Interaction highlight fixed for the telephone booth.
