🧺 Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Harvest Box Program

A fresh way to farm is here! Introducing the CSA Harvest Box Program — a rewarding, community-driven initiative designed to challenge your planning and boost your farm's reputation.

How It Works:

• Weekly Goal: Pack and deliver 5 fresh, seasonal crops per CSA member

• Use the New Packing Station: Assign a worker to prepare each box

• Stay on Schedule: Weekly pickups every Monday

• Seasonal Planning: Crops rotate with the seasons — plan ahead

• Membership Changes: Exceed goals to gain members, miss goals and members may leave

Progress & Rewards:

• Earn +1 Rep Point for each successful week (no penalty for missed weeks)

• Available in Endless Mode for ticket-style play

Features:

• Enable or disable CSA via the new CSA top window

• Fully customizable weekly crop plan

• Editable CSA price calculator

• Quick Plan Buttons:

Reset to default

Randomize

Auto-select 5 easy crops

• Seasonal crop selector ensures appropriate crop rotation

CSA Add-Ons: (Higher Risk, Higher Reward!)

• Jam CSA

• Egg & Honey CSA

New Buildings:

• Packing Station – Assign a worker to pack CSA boxes

• Cold Storage – Increases storage for packed CSA items



🌱 19 New Crops Added

Your crop variety just got an upgrade! Now grow:

Red Cabbage, Spinach, Cauliflower, Parsley, Dandelion, Celery, Chives, Arugula, Eggplant, Leek, Kale, Buttercrunch, Kohlrabi, Bok Choy, Peppermint, Radish, Radicchio, Sweet Potato, Turnip

• New planting pattern: Small crops use a 3×5 layout

🚜 New: Tractor Scheduling System



Automate your fields like never before!

• Assign tasks such as plowing, seeding, harvesting

• Customize tool type, row size, and action time

• Flexible schedules:

Specific days (e.g., Mondays)

Daily or monthly

• Integrates with Control Devices and Seed Changers

Unlock Requirements:

• 100 Rep Points

• $250,000 per scheduler

UI Shortcuts:

• Right-click to enable/disable

• Middle-click / C to copy building

🧰 Quality of Life Improvements

• Copy any building using Right-click / C

• Upgradable fuel tanks

• Minimizable top and bottom window drawers. Bottom soil data can now be opened and closed like top inventory window. Toggle through 3 settings for each. Open, Minimal and Collapsed. • • • • • Minimal top inventory bar is scrollable to always fit 2 rows in height.

• Bottom soil data window is now collapsible

• Top inventory bar scrolls in minimal mode

• Pre-select Jam, Oil Press, Compost recipes before placing

• Improved Order Ticket UI (larger icons, less clutter)

• Crop selection UI: Better readable crop selection button seed counts. Clearer seedbin and storage levels in crop tooltip, using icon and progress bar instead of words and numbers.

• Tooltips added to tools, crop icons, item selections

• Crop selection UI shows:

Clearer seed counts

Visual indicators for seedbin and storage levels

🔧 General Changes

• Solid fertilizer now covers 3 rows per use

• Planters no longer stop on failed actions (better for automation)

• Producer buildings show toggleable world notifications for new items

• Water gauges now alert when low

• Storage silos now show arrow pointing to capacity meter

• Bloom effect disabled for sharper visuals

• Seed tooltips now show days to grow instead of hours

• Reduced thunderstorm volume

• Seasonal weather is now more distinct and predictable

• Added setting to enable/disable switching to low poly weeds meshes when zooming out.

• Added new weeds option: dark plow poly meshes. This is what medium ploy meshes will switch to if enabled.

• Removed pH circle progress bar to prevent confusion that it needs to be filled

• Scrollable notification log now allows proper window interaction

• Refined tractor tooltips

• Compost station now starts with default recipe

• Producer building recheck for new item in same completed cycle to prevent 1st new cycle showing as 'unfulfilled' when hovering world widget

• Return original cost of building when removing placeables

🐞 Bug Fixes

• Challenge Mode restart no longer defaults to Endless

• Fixed Oil Press item removal issue

• Improved gamepad tool navigation

• Fixed stuck mouse zoom over popup UI

• Barley rendering size scaling corrected

• Fixed secondary mesh rendering for squash vines

• Speed button highlight now accurate after pause

• Changing speed no longer prevents worker actions

Ready to grow your farm and your community? The fields await! 🌽