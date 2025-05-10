2025年5月11日21.40左右 V1.41
1.修正卡牌收集进度显示
2.修复潘多拉二技能生成幻灵卡
收到如果喜欢本游戏，求帅气的你推荐给朋友助力存活~爱你~❤现在欢迎多看看好感剧情
【BUG反馈群】736701831，我们会尽力为您服务！！
本游戏DLC不影响剧情与数值，喜欢本体就投喂我们吧！
【音乐DLC已经上架啦，过段时间BGM将大幅度调整！】
欢迎加入QQ群方便与您联络、以及周边活动
【老群】764603578
【新】10群 : 557532683 11 群 : 748081391
第41次更新 修正卡牌收集进度、潘多拉二技能
Update notes via Steam Community
2025年5月11日21.40左右 V1.41
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1213302
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update