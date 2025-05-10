 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18414463 Edited 10 May 2025 – 13:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2025年5月11日21.40左右 V1.41
1.修正卡牌收集进度显示
2.修复潘多拉二技能生成幻灵卡
收到如果喜欢本游戏，求帅气的你推荐给朋友助力存活~爱你~❤现在欢迎多看看好感剧情
【BUG反馈群】736701831，我们会尽力为您服务！！
本游戏DLC不影响剧情与数值，喜欢本体就投喂我们吧！
【音乐DLC已经上架啦，过段时间BGM将大幅度调整！】
欢迎加入QQ群方便与您联络、以及周边活动
【老群】764603578
【新】10群 : 557532683 11 群 : 748081391

