Modularity constructor
Added the "constructor-simulation" function for modular items to understand what needs to be done/what the result will be before completing the modular item itself. Available only inside the modularity window. Until you open the constructor-simulation on another weapon, the previous one will always be saved (until you exit the game)
Changes
-
Upgrading devices no longer consists of pure circuitry. Now you need advanced materials for different types of upgrades/devices
-
Now you don't need circuitry for xeno equipment
-
Dismantling devices (as well as the new device upgrade) no longer resets the list of resources when dismantling/upgrading when you move the mouse away from the button
-
Circuitry are now a subtype of "advanced resources" when dropping. Therefore, it will not be excluded from the drop if an alloy dropped. This has led to a significant (x1.5) increase in the drop of circuitry from T3 ships
-
Caravans no longer attack first. If you attack a caravan, all its defenders will become your enemies. Enmity will change to neutrality only after 0-20 minutes
-
Negative effects are now shown in red in the active effects tray
-
Since it is the merchants who transfer goods from store to store, restoring their stocks, now players can "rob" such a merchant. Any merchant who transfers goods now has a certain chance of dropping this item (can be any)
-
Advanced resources have been added to the donation store
Fixes
-
Electronics did not drop from Caan transports
-
It was impossible to quickly buy on the right mouse button from the inf. supply store
Changed files in this update