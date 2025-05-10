 Skip to content

10 May 2025
Modularity constructor

Added the "constructor-simulation" function for modular items to understand what needs to be done/what the result will be before completing the modular item itself. Available only inside the modularity window. Until you open the constructor-simulation on another weapon, the previous one will always be saved (until you exit the game)

Changes

  • Upgrading devices no longer consists of pure circuitry. Now you need advanced materials for different types of upgrades/devices

  • Now you don't need circuitry for xeno equipment

  • Dismantling devices (as well as the new device upgrade) no longer resets the list of resources when dismantling/upgrading when you move the mouse away from the button

  • Circuitry are now a subtype of "advanced resources" when dropping. Therefore, it will not be excluded from the drop if an alloy dropped. This has led to a significant (x1.5) increase in the drop of circuitry from T3 ships

  • Caravans no longer attack first. If you attack a caravan, all its defenders will become your enemies. Enmity will change to neutrality only after 0-20 minutes

  • Negative effects are now shown in red in the active effects tray

  • Since it is the merchants who transfer goods from store to store, restoring their stocks, now players can "rob" such a merchant. Any merchant who transfers goods now has a certain chance of dropping this item (can be any)

  • Advanced resources have been added to the donation store

Fixes

  • Electronics did not drop from Caan transports

  • It was impossible to quickly buy on the right mouse button from the inf. supply store

