Added the "constructor-simulation" function for modular items to understand what needs to be done/what the result will be before completing the modular item itself. Available only inside the modularity window. Until you open the constructor-simulation on another weapon, the previous one will always be saved (until you exit the game)

Upgrading devices no longer consists of pure circuitry. Now you need advanced materials for different types of upgrades/devices

Now you don't need circuitry for xeno equipment

Dismantling devices (as well as the new device upgrade) no longer resets the list of resources when dismantling/upgrading when you move the mouse away from the button

Circuitry are now a subtype of "advanced resources" when dropping. Therefore, it will not be excluded from the drop if an alloy dropped. This has led to a significant (x1.5) increase in the drop of circuitry from T3 ships

Caravans no longer attack first. If you attack a caravan, all its defenders will become your enemies. Enmity will change to neutrality only after 0-20 minutes

Negative effects are now shown in red in the active effects tray

Since it is the merchants who transfer goods from store to store, restoring their stocks, now players can "rob" such a merchant. Any merchant who transfers goods now has a certain chance of dropping this item (can be any)