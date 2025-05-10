 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 May 2025 Build 18414442 Edited 10 May 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the issue where the minimap was not visible.

  • Improved the minimap.

  • Fixed the issue where street NPCs sometimes did not lose health.

  • Improved the sun.

  • Improved translations and information.

  • Fixed the issue where achievements were not saved when they were released in the middle of the day.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3371521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link