Fixed the issue where the minimap was not visible.
Improved the minimap.
Fixed the issue where street NPCs sometimes did not lose health.
Improved the sun.
Improved translations and information.
Fixed the issue where achievements were not saved when they were released in the middle of the day.
May 10, 2025 Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 3371521
