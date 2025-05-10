After an unintentional delay the following changes have been patched in.

Special Brew was not supposed to be spawning as random drop loot.

The new lighting effect in the Inn has been dialed back a little. A glitch in this system meant it may have been strobing too hard..

New help system accessible with F1 key, new tip screens when you start out.

Level 3 and under additional tips will show up on tooltips, with information on buttons or mouse clicks that can be evoked.

Digging has been added but needs to be expanded more.

More intuitive results when Pilfering, when stealthed targets you can pilfer from turn blue.

Wing Jumping i.e. shift run and Jump combination has been temporarily disabled.

Fixed a bug with resizing the game window on the loading screen.

Fixed a bug with some objects being triggered via space key even when you are not near them.

Added new sorting buttons to the inventory screen. You can now sort your inventory in 8 different ways. Each of the four buttons has two states.

Monster combat abilities may now have some extra animation effects.