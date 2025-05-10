After an unintentional delay the following changes have been patched in.
-
Special Brew was not supposed to be spawning as random drop loot.
-
The new lighting effect in the Inn has been dialed back a little. A glitch in this system meant it may have been strobing too hard..
-
New help system accessible with F1 key, new tip screens when you start out.
-
Level 3 and under additional tips will show up on tooltips, with information on buttons or mouse clicks that can be evoked.
-
Digging has been added but needs to be expanded more.
-
More intuitive results when Pilfering, when stealthed targets you can pilfer from turn blue.
-
Wing Jumping i.e. shift run and Jump combination has been temporarily disabled.
-
Fixed a bug with resizing the game window on the loading screen.
-
Fixed a bug with some objects being triggered via space key even when you are not near them.
-
Added new sorting buttons to the inventory screen. You can now sort your inventory in 8 different ways. Each of the four buttons has two states.
-
Monster combat abilities may now have some extra animation effects.
-
Barkeep is the first Hang Out pet to get some combat abilities.
Changed files in this update