10 May 2025 Build 18414372
Update notes via Steam Community

After an unintentional delay the following changes have been patched in.

  • Special Brew was not supposed to be spawning as random drop loot.

  • The new lighting effect in the Inn has been dialed back a little. A glitch in this system meant it may have been strobing too hard..

  • New help system accessible with F1 key, new tip screens when you start out.

  • Level 3 and under additional tips will show up on tooltips, with information on buttons or mouse clicks that can be evoked.

  • Digging has been added but needs to be expanded more.

  • More intuitive results when Pilfering, when stealthed targets you can pilfer from turn blue.

  • Wing Jumping i.e. shift run and Jump combination has been temporarily disabled.

  • Fixed a bug with resizing the game window on the loading screen.

  • Fixed a bug with some objects being triggered via space key even when you are not near them.

  • Added new sorting buttons to the inventory screen. You can now sort your inventory in 8 different ways. Each of the four buttons has two states.

  • Monster combat abilities may now have some extra animation effects.

  • Barkeep is the first Hang Out pet to get some combat abilities.

