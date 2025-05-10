Spring update 2025 is now out!
The following changes have been made:
- Option to choose your pillow color when starting a game
- Landmine feature - arm pillows and drop them on the ground (l shift/r shift key)
- 1 new map!
- 1 new power up
- Major menu changes
- Settings screen added
- Fade pillows setting
- Shuffle maps
And the following bug fixes:
- Stationary pillows sometimes triggered loss of energy, now fixed
- Fixed a bug where sometimes the cursor disappeared in the menu
This will not be the last update - there's some planning up ahead for another update - with a few VERY nice surprises that will hopefully be appreciated :)
Changed files in this update