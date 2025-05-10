 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18414310
Update notes via Steam Community

Spring update 2025 is now out!

The following changes have been made:

  • Option to choose your pillow color when starting a game
  • Landmine feature - arm pillows and drop them on the ground (l shift/r shift key)
  • 1 new map!
  • 1 new power up
  • Major menu changes
  • Settings screen added
  • Fade pillows setting
  • Shuffle maps

And the following bug fixes:

  • Stationary pillows sometimes triggered loss of energy, now fixed
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes the cursor disappeared in the menu

This will not be the last update - there's some planning up ahead for another update - with a few VERY nice surprises that will hopefully be appreciated :)

