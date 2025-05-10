Spring update 2025 is now out!

The following changes have been made:

Option to choose your pillow color when starting a game

Landmine feature - arm pillows and drop them on the ground (l shift/r shift key)

1 new map!

1 new power up

Major menu changes

Settings screen added

Fade pillows setting

Shuffle maps

And the following bug fixes:

Stationary pillows sometimes triggered loss of energy, now fixed

Fixed a bug where sometimes the cursor disappeared in the menu

This will not be the last update - there's some planning up ahead for another update - with a few VERY nice surprises that will hopefully be appreciated :)