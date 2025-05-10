Build 1.0.10514 Patch #6

Fix for Throne becoming un-interactable on Demo saves

Fix for UI buttons becoming un-interactable after conversations & other scenarios

Chapter 5, Week 4 - issue where Maya comes to Throne Room but doesn't progress the story has been fixed

Talking to General about giving the potion to the Witch on the same day as sending Witch to find the dog should no longer result in a lock (those of you who had this bug, unfortunately you will need to go find the dog again in the previous week to get unlocked)

Talking to Mateo when the Witch isn't there will no longer freeze the game

In Chapter 5, on week 3 the Dog giving birth if you are on a bad Cedani path will no longer freeze the game