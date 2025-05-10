 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18414282
Build 1.0.10514 Patch #6

  • Fix for Throne becoming un-interactable on Demo saves

  • Fix for UI buttons becoming un-interactable after conversations & other scenarios

  • Chapter 5, Week 4 - issue where Maya comes to Throne Room but doesn't progress the story has been fixed

  • Talking to General about giving the potion to the Witch on the same day as sending Witch to find the dog should no longer result in a lock (those of you who had this bug, unfortunately you will need to go find the dog again in the previous week to get unlocked)

  • Talking to Mateo when the Witch isn't there will no longer freeze the game

  • In Chapter 5, on week 3 the Dog giving birth if you are on a bad Cedani path will no longer freeze the game

  • A fix for game freezing if you click on Tymo in the final Throne Room scene

