Build 1.0.10514 Patch #6
-
Fix for Throne becoming un-interactable on Demo saves
-
Fix for UI buttons becoming un-interactable after conversations & other scenarios
-
Chapter 5, Week 4 - issue where Maya comes to Throne Room but doesn't progress the story has been fixed
-
Talking to General about giving the potion to the Witch on the same day as sending Witch to find the dog should no longer result in a lock (those of you who had this bug, unfortunately you will need to go find the dog again in the previous week to get unlocked)
-
Talking to Mateo when the Witch isn't there will no longer freeze the game
-
In Chapter 5, on week 3 the Dog giving birth if you are on a bad Cedani path will no longer freeze the game
-
A fix for game freezing if you click on Tymo in the final Throne Room scene
Changed files in this update