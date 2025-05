What’s New in v0.6:

**Added Mia Doggystyle scene.

Added Emily Full Nelson scene.

Added Sophie Full Nelson scene.

Added Valerie Hand Job scene.

Added Luna Butt Job scene.

Improved UI.

Fixed Main Menu sprites.**

Want to get early access to the v0.8? Join our Discord Server to stay updated as we continue to expand Condo Desires!

Thank you for your support – enjoy the new content and have fun exploring!