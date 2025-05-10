 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 May 2025 Build 18414124 Edited 10 May 2025 – 17:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Update 0.3.8

  • Pause when options window opened

  • Translations Fixes, replace "moored" to "anchor", and other

  • UI Fixes

  • Added Discord link in Options Window.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3537681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link