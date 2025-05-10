Hello friends!

We continue to listen to your feedback and improve House of Lost Souls to make your immersion into Jack's story even more exciting and comfortable.

🔧 What's new in this update:

Simplified controls and interaction with the environment - exploring the house is now easier and more intuitive.

Fixed achievement - previously unavailable achievement now works correctly.

Optimization improved by 60% - the game is noticeably smoother and more stable.

Small visual fixes - details have been improved to make the atmosphere even more immersive.

Thank you for your support and feedback! We appreciate each and every one of you and continue to work on making your stay even more memorable.

Love,

Arkuda Inc.