10 May 2025 Build 18414039 Edited 10 May 2025 – 12:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello friends!

We continue to listen to your feedback and improve House of Lost Souls to make your immersion into Jack's story even more exciting and comfortable.

🔧 What's new in this update:

  • Simplified controls and interaction with the environment - exploring the house is now easier and more intuitive.

  • Fixed achievement - previously unavailable achievement now works correctly.

  • Optimization improved by 60% - the game is noticeably smoother and more stable.

  • Small visual fixes - details have been improved to make the atmosphere even more immersive.

Thank you for your support and feedback! We appreciate each and every one of you and continue to work on making your stay even more memorable.

Love,
Arkuda Inc.

