Gonna talk a bit about Alpha 6 development and things which make it longer than expected (once again). One of the new features is about making resource consumption much more sensible and reallistic. As of Alpha 5, your citizens only strive to have 4 types of food (or 6-7 if they are on the richer side). Of course it's too simplified to be believable.

In Alpha 6 every food resource will have nutritional value, but as it turns out you can't just choose foods by nutrition. When I tried that, the citizens would just buy all the calorie-packed foods and ignore all the vegetables. Another issue is that each food type has it's own consumption rate (most people can't eat 100g of garlic at once, but everyone can eat 100g potatoes). People would rather choose foods by taste, not by technical specs.



There's also no difference in local market price for different foods in Alpha 5 and resource amounts are quite arbitrary. Alpha 6 goal is to make all numbers make sense and thus make it easier to set actual prices for different foods, which would also have an effect on purchasing decisions.

Yet another factor is citizens class differences (there will be a bit more administrative roles with higher wages in the town) which lead to different expectations for products on the market.

It's been a long time since the game had this level of rebalancing and all the little details should play along together and don't break the parts which actually work. It takes some time to experiment and choose all the right solutions, but I believe this will bring a lot of new depth to the game.

Meanwhile, here's what's available in this little update:

Added/changed:

Added background colors in treasury stats to improve readability

Total population wealth is now visible in population stats

Optimized fences rendering when viewed from afar

Added an icon to tell if a resource is set to be collected by a building which also produces it



Updated some help pages

Can now force lime kiln burn before the whole batch collected



Fixed: