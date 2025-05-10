 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18413955 Edited 10 May 2025 – 11:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. add theme cache, so that switching themes no longer lagging
  2. doubled the shake amount of the effect-level 'very', so it matches the amount of 0.0.1

