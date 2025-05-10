 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 May 2025 Build 18413942 Edited 10 May 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I fixed a small bug that must have slipped in during the last update. This bug removed the fade transition from the main menu to the game.

It’s fixed now !

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3468431
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3468433
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link