 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 May 2025 Build 18413904 Edited 10 May 2025 – 11:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.01f Online Hotfix Patch

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where enemies would not initiate attacks in Skirmish mode.

  • Fixed a bug where players could repeatedly choose to escort the merchant by talking to them after the escort mission had already begun, causing the dialogue to get stuck.

Improvements:

  • Players can now craft items directly using materials from the caravan inventory while in the caravan camp scene.

  • Increased the rotation speed of the camera when using the Q and E keys.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1161831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link