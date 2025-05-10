1.01f Online Hotfix Patch
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where enemies would not initiate attacks in Skirmish mode.
-
-
Fixed a bug where players could repeatedly choose to escort the merchant by talking to them after the escort mission had already begun, causing the dialogue to get stuck.
Improvements:
-
Players can now craft items directly using materials from the caravan inventory while in the caravan camp scene.
-
-
Increased the rotation speed of the camera when using the Q and E keys.
Changed files in this update