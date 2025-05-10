 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18413901 Edited 10 May 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

修复：

  1. 修复将物品拖到弃牌堆上点击右键后会卡住的问题
  2. 修复了打开挂件包时查看牌组，部分物品会无法查看详情的问题
  3. 修复了打开挂件包时查看牌组，挂件选项可以交互的问题
  4. 修复了高概率卡牌箱子可能获得白色奖励的问题
  5. 修复了高概率卡牌箱子彩色概率描述错误
  6. 修复了【盼盼花】生长周期已经为1，在稻草人周围放下又拿走，生长周期会变为2的问题
    显示：
  7. 优化了挂件【蘑菇料包】的描述
    调整：
  8. 高概率箱子的彩色概率略微提高了

