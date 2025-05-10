Dear Explorers:

We pushed a small update package that optimized and fixed the following issues:

【System Optimization】

·The pickup adds the maximum number of grabs, and can freely adjust the number of items to be grabbed each time

·Optimized ui layout of world archive list

·The player will automatically save the recipe after the first time he makes the dish

·The maximum detection range of the detector is increased to 100 meters

【BUG fix】

·Fixed the problem of abnormal increase in power generation after placing the telephone pole

·Fixed the issue where there is a chance that the ground items will not be picked up

·Fixed the problem that the pickup cannot grab items normally when there are too many types of items on the conveyor belt

·Fixed the issue where some residual tips page information did not disappear

·Fixed the problem that there is a probability that the saplings will not be obtained after harvesting [tree]

·Fixed the problem of requiring boss materials that cannot be obtained at the current stage when upgrading the sixth floor of the earth center.

Discord