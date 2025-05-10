TerraForge v.0.91 is now available!

Hello everyone! :)

I hope you'll like this update as well.

New features & improvements

Reworked the furniture boost system:

Furniture now gives its boost to the entire shop, no more playing "tetris" with placement. Feel free to decorate however you like and still enjoy the full benefits!

Added a brand new furniture panel:

Includes detailed info, filters, sorting, so overall a better navigation to help you manage your furniture more easily and efficiently.

Added a new setting option for enable/disable screen edge scrolling.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where furniture boosts weren’t applied correctly.

Fixed the top panel in the Smithy not displaying correctly on ultra-wide screens.

Fixed rare cases where treasure chests could spawn inside bedrock.

As always, thank you all for the support and feedback!

You guys are awesome ;)