TerraForge v.0.91 is now available!
Hello everyone! :)
I hope you'll like this update as well.
New features & improvements
-
Reworked the furniture boost system:
Furniture now gives its boost to the entire shop, no more playing "tetris" with placement. Feel free to decorate however you like and still enjoy the full benefits!
-
Added a brand new furniture panel:
Includes detailed info, filters, sorting, so overall a better navigation to help you manage your furniture more easily and efficiently.
-
Added a new setting option for enable/disable screen edge scrolling.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed a bug where furniture boosts weren’t applied correctly.
-
Fixed the top panel in the Smithy not displaying correctly on ultra-wide screens.
-
Fixed rare cases where treasure chests could spawn inside bedrock.
As always, thank you all for the support and feedback!
You guys are awesome ;)
