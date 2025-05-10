 Skip to content

10 May 2025
TerraForge v.0.91 is now available!

Hello everyone! :)
I hope you'll like this update as well.

New features & improvements

  • Reworked the furniture boost system:
    Furniture now gives its boost to the entire shop, no more playing "tetris" with placement. Feel free to decorate however you like and still enjoy the full benefits!

  • Added a brand new furniture panel:
    Includes detailed info, filters, sorting, so overall a better navigation to help you manage your furniture more easily and efficiently.

  • Added a new setting option for enable/disable screen edge scrolling.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where furniture boosts weren’t applied correctly.

  • Fixed the top panel in the Smithy not displaying correctly on ultra-wide screens.

  • Fixed rare cases where treasure chests could spawn inside bedrock.

As always, thank you all for the support and feedback!
You guys are awesome ;)

